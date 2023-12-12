On CM's job Chouhan says: Would die than ask...





Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed hope that the new government in the state will continue to work for the development of the state.





Addressing a press conference in Bhopal, Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "I am confident that under the leadership of CM Mohan Yadav, the BJP govt will complete the ongoing projects in the state. In terms of progress and development, Madhya Pradesh will achieve new heights. I will keep supporting him."





"I want to express one thing very openly and humbly, 'Apne liye kuch maangne jaane se behtar, main marna samjhunga, isiliye meine kaha tha main dilli nahi jaunga'(I would rather die than go and ask something for myself, that is why I said I won't go to Delhi," he added.





Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister further said that he is satisfied with the thumping majority win of the BJP in the recently concluded Assembly polls.





"Aaj jab main yahan se vidayi le raha hoon (Today when I am bidding farewell), I am satisfied that in 2023, once again the BJP formed the govt with a thumping majority. My heart is filled with happiness and satisfaction. Due to PM Modi's popularity, the hard work of BJP workers and schemes which were started by our government such as 'Laadli Behna'," he said.





Along with Mohan Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister-designates Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda will also take their oaths on December 13. Former Madhya Pradesh CM and Congress leader Kamal Nath met Madhya Pradesh CM-designate Mohan Yadav.





"I congratulated him and promised to provide all possible help for the development of the state. We will make sure that as an Opposition, we will work for the better future of Madhya Pradesh," said Kamal Nath after the meeting. -- PTI

Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that he would rather die than go and ask something for himself adding that Madhya Pradesh will achieve new heights under the CM-designate of the state Mohan Yadav.