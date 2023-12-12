RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Odisha: Infant abandoned in borewell rescued
December 12, 2023  22:23
Representational image
An infant who was found stuck in an abandoned bore well in Odisha's Sambalpur district was rescued on Tuesday night after an over five-hour-long operation, officials said. 

The child is being taken to a hospital in Sambalpur in an ambulance which was kept ready at Laripali village in Rengali area where the incident occurred. 

The baby, apparently newly born, has no claimant, the police said. 

It was not clear how the child got into the well. Locals suspect that the infant might have been dumped there by someone.
