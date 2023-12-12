RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Newsclick Row: HC dismisses plea challenging IT orders
December 12, 2023  09:28
NewsClick chief Prabir Purkaystha
NewsClick chief Prabir Purkaystha
The Delhi High Court has dismissed the News Portal NewsClick plea challenging the orders dated November 3 and February 20 passed by the Income Tax Department and said it has not been able to make out a prima facie case in its favour.

The bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Mini Pushkarna, while passing the order recently, said that the petitioner's plea of financial stringency based on its balance sheet also inspires no confidence, as according to the Assessing Officer, the accounts have not been properly maintained. To put it mildly, the petitioner has a 'lot to answer' in the appeal, said the bench.
