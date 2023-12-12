Newsclick Row: HC dismisses plea challenging IT orders





The bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Mini Pushkarna, while passing the order recently, said that the petitioner's plea of financial stringency based on its balance sheet also inspires no confidence, as according to the Assessing Officer, the accounts have not been properly maintained. To put it mildly, the petitioner has a 'lot to answer' in the appeal, said the bench.

The Delhi High Court has dismissed the News Portal NewsClick plea challenging the orders dated November 3 and February 20 passed by the Income Tax Department and said it has not been able to make out a prima facie case in its favour.