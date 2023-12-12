RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Nehru not responsible for Article 370: Farooq
December 12, 2023  15:05
Pt Nehru with Sardar Patel
National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru was not responsible for Article 370, as he expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court's order upholding its abrogation. 

 Abdullah's response came after Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament blamed Nehru for the Kashmir problem, pointing to the "mistakes" of ordering an "untimely" ceasefire and taking the issue to the United Nations. Abdullah told reporters, "I don't know why they have venom against Nehru. Nehru is not responsible. When Article (370) came, Sardar Patel was there." 

 "Nehru was in America when the Cabinet meeting happened. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee was also present when the decision was made," said Abdullah, a former chief minister of the erstwhile state. 

 In a significant victory for the Modi government, the Supreme Court on Monday unanimously upheld the 2019 revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir even as it ordered assembly elections there by September-end and restoration of statehood "at the earliest". 

 Settling the decades-long debate over the contentious issue of Article 370 after a marathon 16-day hearing, the five-judge bench delivered three concurring judgements upholding abrogation of Article 370 that provided a unique status to Jammu and Kashmir when it acceded to the Union of India in 1947. -- PTI
