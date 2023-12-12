RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Mohan Yadav to take oath as MP CM tomorrow
December 12, 2023  17:53
image
Mohan Yadav will take oath as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh in Bhopal on Wednesday, and elaborate arrangements are being made for the event, sources close to him said.

The oath-taking ceremony will be held at the Lal Parade Ground in the state capital, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among others, are likely to attend it, they told PTI.

"Elaborate arrangements are being made for the function, where a large number of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, especially from Yadav's hometown Ujjain, will gather," a source said.

Ending days of suspense, the BJP on Monday picked Yadav as the new chief minister of the state and denied party stalwart Shivraj Singh Chouhan a record fifth term in office.

Yadav (58), a minister in the Chouhan government, was elected unanimously as the BJP legislative party leader during a meeting on Monday.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Lacking red-ball exposure, India banking on Mazumdar's experience'
'Lacking red-ball exposure, India banking on Mazumdar's experience'

With the Indian women's team lacking enough red-ball exposure, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana said her young teammates are picking the brains of new head coach Amol Muzumdar.

1st-time MLA Bhajan Lal Sharma to be new Rajasthan CM
1st-time MLA Bhajan Lal Sharma to be new Rajasthan CM

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday picked first-time MLA Bhajan Lal Sharma as Rajasthan's new chief minister, ending days of speculation that followed its victory in the assembly polls.

Mirabai Chanu's return further delayed
Mirabai Chanu's return further delayed

Injured Mirabai Chanu's return to the weightlifting arena has been further delayed as the Olympic silver medallist is set to miss the Asian Championships in February next year.

Injured Anwar Ali misses cut in Asian Cup probables
Injured Anwar Ali misses cut in Asian Cup probables

Granada and Bilbao complete match suspended after supporter's death

U-19 Asia Cup: Seven-star Raj helps India beat Nepal to enter semis
U-19 Asia Cup: Seven-star Raj helps India beat Nepal to enter semis

Limbani, the lanky 18-year-old right-armer from Baroda, who primarily bowls inswingers at mid 120s, didn't let any of the Nepalese batters settle down and pitched it up, getting sufficient movement.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances