Mohan Yadav to take oath as MP CM tomorrow

Mohan Yadav will take oath as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh in Bhopal on Wednesday, and elaborate arrangements are being made for the event, sources close to him said.





The oath-taking ceremony will be held at the Lal Parade Ground in the state capital, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among others, are likely to attend it, they told PTI.





"Elaborate arrangements are being made for the function, where a large number of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, especially from Yadav's hometown Ujjain, will gather," a source said.





Ending days of suspense, the BJP on Monday picked Yadav as the new chief minister of the state and denied party stalwart Shivraj Singh Chouhan a record fifth term in office.





Yadav (58), a minister in the Chouhan government, was elected unanimously as the BJP legislative party leader during a meeting on Monday. -- PTI