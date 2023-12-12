Modi greets Sharad Pawar on birthday





He said on X, "My best wishes to Shri Sharad Pawar Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life."





One of the country's most experienced lawmakers, Pawar has served as a chief minister of Maharashtra and Union minister and is known to maintain friendly relations with leaders across party lines irrespective of political rivalry. -- PTI

