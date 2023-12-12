RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Man threatens to 'blow Vivek Ramaswamy's brains out'
December 12, 2023  10:25
A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with death threats aimed at Indian-American Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and his campaign event attendees, the US attorney's office in New Hampshire has said. 

 The attorney's office on Monday said Tyler Anderson of Dover in New Hampshire was arrested on Saturday and charged with transmitting in interstate commerce a threat to injure Ramaswamy, a 38-year-old biotech entrepreneur. 

 According to an FBI affidavit, the Ramaswamy campaign sent a text message on Friday to notify voters, including Anderson, about an upcoming campaign event in Portsmouth. 

 Anderson allegedly responded to the message: Great, another opportunity for me to blow his brains out! He also said: I'm going to kill everyone who attends" and added a vulgar description of what he would do to the bodies. While the statement from the US attorney's office did not name which presidential campaign was targeted, Ramaswamy's team confirmed on Monday that he was the target, The Washington Post reported. 

 Tricia McLaughlin, a spokesperson for the Ramaswamy campaign, said on Monday: "Unfortunately it is true." "We are grateful to law enforcement for their swiftness and professionalism in handling this matter and pray for the safety of all Americans," she added. -- PTI
