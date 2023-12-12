RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Mamata seeks 1.15L cr dues from PM, meet next week
December 12, 2023  12:35
image
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on December 20 to seek release of financial dues to the state, a top official said on Tuesday. 

 The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has agreed to Banerjee's request for an appointment with Modi, he said. The meeting will take place around 11 am on December 20," the official told PTI. 

 Banerjee had earlier this week claimed that the Centre owed Rs 1.15 lakh crore to West Bengal on various accounts, including 100 days of work under MGNREGA. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

WATCH: Stars At Lin-Randeep Hooda's Wedding Reception
WATCH: Stars At Lin-Randeep Hooda's Wedding Reception

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laisharm hosted a wedding reception in Mumbai, and invited their friends from the film industry.

'England will get absolutely destroyed in India'
'England will get absolutely destroyed in India'

'The hardest place to play in the world is India.'

What's Common Between Rajshri And Vidya Balan?
What's Common Between Rajshri And Vidya Balan?

This is your guide to nailing sexy-sophisticated-chic. Angry Indian Goddesses, Sacred Games, Trial By Fire, Joram.

Art 370 verdict upheld sovereignty and integrity of India: Modi
Art 370 verdict upheld sovereignty and integrity of India: Modi

With its verdict, the Supreme Court has strengthened the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' and has reminded us that what define us are bonds of unity and a shared commitment to good governance.

Barbie, Oppenheimer Lead Golden Globe Nominations
Barbie, Oppenheimer Lead Golden Globe Nominations

The nominations for the 81st annual Golden Globes are out, and Barbie and Succession lead the list.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances