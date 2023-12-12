RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Maha forms panel to probe BMC's financial transactions in last 25 years
December 12, 2023  13:34
The Maharashtra government has formed a committee to conduct an audit of the financial transactions of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last 25 years, state Minister Uday Samant said on Tuesday. 

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Samant said the issue was raised during a discussion in the legislative assembly on Monday regarding the functioning of civic bodies. 

Legislators expressed concerns about the finances of the BMC, and doubts were raised about its transactions in the last 25 years, he said. 

"As a minister designated to take up queries concerning the urban development department, I have appointed a three-member committee to investigate the financial transactions of the last 25 years," Samant said.

The government will bring out a white paper once the committee presents its findings, he said.

When asked if a similar probe would be conducted for the civic bodies of Pune, Nagpur and Kalyan-Dombivili as demanded by the opposition, the minister said there was no reason to demand such a probe.

Investigations will be conducted as and when necessary, he added. -- PTI 
