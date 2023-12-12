Let Jammu and Kashmir go to hell: Farooq on Art 370





"Let Jammu and Kashmir go to hell...They betrayed people. They want to win people's hearts. How'd you win that if you'd do such things to push people farther away?" Abdullah said on Tuesday while talking to reporters.





Coming out in defence of Jawahar Lal Nehru after the BJP blamed the country's first prime minister for decades of violence and instability in Jammu and Kashmir and the special constitutional privileges for the erstwhile state under Article 370, NC stalwart and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday claimed that the former was in the US when the special provision was brought. -- ANI

National Conference chief and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah, when questioned about the Supreme Court's verdict on the abrogation of Article 370, said that Jammu and Kashmir should "go to hell."