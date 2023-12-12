For some heartbreaking: Sibal on Art 370 verdict





He claimed, however, that the apex court ruling had nothing to do with the Centre's understanding of Article 370, which accorded special constitutional privileges to the erstwhile state.





Taking to his official handle on X, the former Union Law Minister posted, "Supreme Court Article 370 Verdict, For most pathbreaking, For some heartbreaking. Law, the court's verdict had little to do with the government's own understanding of Article 370! The moving finger of the court moves on...With no surprises!."





In a landmark ruling on Monday, the apex court upheld the Union government's decision to abrogate Article 370 of the constitution, which accorded certain special privileges to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, stating that every decision taken by the Centre on behalf of a state can't be subject to a legal challenge.





A five-judge Constitution bench, comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, and Surya Kant, delivered the historic verdict.





CJI Chandrachud, reading out from the judgement, said every decision taken by the Centre on behalf of a State under proclamation can't be subject to a legal challenge and it will lead to the administration of the state to a standstill. -- ANI

Sharing his first thoughts a day after the Supreme Court validated the Centre's move to abrogate Article 370 from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, senior advocate and former Congress leader, Kapil Sibal, on Tuesday said the judgement was 'pathbreaking' for many and 'heartbreaking' for some.