First-time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma to be Rajasthan CM





Sharma's name as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan was announced by BJP's Vasundhara Raje, whose name was also among contenders for the top post.





"Bhajanlal Sharma has been elected as the leader of the Rajasthan BJP Legislature Party. There will be two Deputy CMs- Diya Singh and Dr. Prem Chand Bairwa. Vasudev Devnani to be the Speaker," says BJP central observer for Rajasthan, Rajnath Singh.





Bhajanlal Sharma is BJP's Rajasthan Chief Minister choice. Sharma is a first-time MLA from the Sanganer assembly seat, defeating Congress's Pushpendra Bhardwaj with over 48,081 votes.