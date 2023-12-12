RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
First-time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma to be Rajasthan CM
December 12, 2023  16:44
image
Bhajanlal Sharma is BJP's Rajasthan Chief Minister choice. Sharma is a first-time MLA from the Sanganer assembly seat, defeating Congress's Pushpendra Bhardwaj with over 48,081 votes.

Sharma's name as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan was announced by BJP's Vasundhara Raje, whose name was also among contenders for the top post.

"Bhajanlal Sharma has been elected as the leader of the Rajasthan BJP Legislature Party. There will be two Deputy CMs- Diya Singh and Dr. Prem Chand Bairwa. Vasudev Devnani  to be the Speaker," says BJP central observer for Rajasthan, Rajnath Singh.

« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Lacking red-ball exposure, India banking on Mazumdar's experience'
'Lacking red-ball exposure, India banking on Mazumdar's experience'

With the Indian women's team lacking enough red-ball exposure, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana said her young teammates are picking the brains of new head coach Amol Muzumdar.

1st-time MLA Bhajan Lal Sharma to be new Rajasthan CM
1st-time MLA Bhajan Lal Sharma to be new Rajasthan CM

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday picked first-time MLA Bhajan Lal Sharma as Rajasthan's new chief minister, ending days of speculation that followed its victory in the assembly polls.

Mirabai Chanu's return further delayed
Mirabai Chanu's return further delayed

Injured Mirabai Chanu's return to the weightlifting arena has been further delayed as the Olympic silver medallist is set to miss the Asian Championships in February next year.

Injured Anwar Ali misses cut in Asian Cup probables
Injured Anwar Ali misses cut in Asian Cup probables

Granada and Bilbao complete match suspended after supporter's death

U-19 Asia Cup: Seven-star Raj helps India beat Nepal to enter semis
U-19 Asia Cup: Seven-star Raj helps India beat Nepal to enter semis

Limbani, the lanky 18-year-old right-armer from Baroda, who primarily bowls inswingers at mid 120s, didn't let any of the Nepalese batters settle down and pitched it up, getting sufficient movement.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances