Fadnavis flags Instagram over rise in drugs trade





Drugs were also being sold through the dark net (an encrypted part of the Internet that is not accessible through search engines), Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, said in the state legislative council in Nagpur during the ongoing winter session.





"Instagram has emerged as the drug marketplace where orders are being placed, payments are made through GPay and UPI and deliveries are being done," he said.





Decisive measures are being taken in this connection, Fadnavis said while responding to questions from legislators Mahadev Jankar, Sachin Ahir, Anil Parab and others.





He also said courier companies have been appealed to scrutinise parcels, and surprise checks equipped with modern technology were being conducted at courier offices to curb the drug trade.





Ahir raised the issue of a case pertaining to drug racketeer Lalit Patil and removal of Sanjiv Thakur from the post of dean of Pune-based Sassoon Hospital.





Fadnavis assured that proper action would be taken following a thorough inquiry.





Patil emerged as the kingpin of a drug racket that was recently busted by the Sakinaka police in Mumbai in a two-month-long operation, which included the seizure of mephedrone worth about Rs 300 crore and a raid at a drug manufacturing unit in Nashik.





The case took a new turn after Patil, who was in Pune's Yerawada prison over his role in another drug case but was admitted to government-run Sassoon Hospital in that city, escaped on October 2 while being taken for X-ray imaging. He was arrested in Karnataka two weeks later.

