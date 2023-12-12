RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Delhi is smoking 17 cigarettes today, AQI 356
December 12, 2023  09:43
The overall air quality in the national capital continued to hover in the 'very poor' range on Tuesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to data shared by the CPCB, the AQI was recorded in the 'very poor' range, at 356, in the RK Puram area at 8 am, while Anand Vihar logged 365.

Further, as per the CPCB, the AQI at ITO was also recorded in the 'Very Poor' range at 335 on Tuesday morning. 

An AQI of 356 is approximately like smoking 17 cigarettes over 24 hours. 
