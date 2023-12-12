Delhi HC rejects Omar Abdullah's divorce plea





Omar and Payal Abdullah got married in September 1994 but have been living separately for a long time. Abdullah's divorce plea was rejected by a family court on August 30, 2016. The family court had held that he failed to prove "irretrievable breakdown of the marriage'.





A Division Bench of Justices Sanjeev Sachdeva and Vikas Mahajan upheld the family court order which had rejected Abdullah's plea.

The High Court held that there was no infirmity in the family court order and agreed with the family court's findings that Omar Abdullah's allegations of cruelty against Payal Abdullah were vague.





