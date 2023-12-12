Caste census: DKS clarifies after Kharge's remark

Following Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge reportedly taking exception to his stand on the caste census issue, Karnataka Deputy Chief D K Shivakumar on Tuesday clarified that he is not opposed to it, but wants it to be done in a scientific and systematic manner.





Reacting to Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sushil Kumar Modi's statement in Rajya Sabha that Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar himself signed a petition urging the government to junk the caste census, Kharge on Monday said, 'all upper castes are united on this'.





Karnataka's two dominant communities -- Vokkaliags and Lingayats -- have expressed reservations about the survey, calling it unscientific and have demanded that it be rejected and a fresh survey be conducted.





Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, is from the Vokkaliga community. He was a signatory, along with a couple of other ministers, to a memorandum submitted by the community to the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, requesting to reject the report along with the data.





All-India Veerashaiva Mahasabha, the apex body of Veerashaiva-Lingayats, which has also expressed its disapproval vis-a-vis the survey calling it unscientific, and demanded conduct of a fresh survey, is headed by veteran Congress leader and MLA Shamanuru Shivashankarappa.





"I have not opposed it anywhere. It is our party policy and our government did it (census) in Karnataka...My apprehension is that a lot of our legislators and a lot of our ministers...we spoke...we want proper census, because census has to be done in a very systematic way," Shivakumar said.





Speaking to reporters here, he said his own house was not covered during the caste census, which was commissioned in 2015 during the previous Siddaramaiah-led Congress government.





"No one came and asked me. I also checked with so many legislators." -- PTI

