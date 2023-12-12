RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
'Bomb' at Raj Bhavan Bengaluru is a hoax
December 12, 2023  11:27
Karnataka governor Thaawarchand Gehlot take oath in 2021
Karnataka governor Thaawarchand Gehlot take oath in 2021
A phone call claiming that a bomb was planted inside the Raj Bhavan premises in Bengaluru and could go off anytime threw the city police into a tizzy last night. 

 The police scrambled all over the Governor's official residence and finally concluded that it was a hoax call. 

 According to Raj Bhavan sources, the call was made from Bidar, the northern district of Karnataka at the Maharashtra border. 

 "Investigations revealed that the call was made from Bidar. After the call, the phone was switched off. Police are trying to trace the caller," a Raj Bhavan official told PTI on Tuesday. 

He also said the Governor is currently in Belagavi. Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner of Police (West division) Shekhar H Tekkannavar said the NIA control room received an anonymous call in the midnight following which the Bengaluru police was alerted.

 "After the intense search nothing was found. We are investigating the matter. So far no one has been arrested," he said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

WATCH: Stars At Lin-Randeep Hooda's Wedding Reception
WATCH: Stars At Lin-Randeep Hooda's Wedding Reception

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laisharm hosted a wedding reception in Mumbai, and invited their friends from the film industry.

'England will get absolutely destroyed in India'
'England will get absolutely destroyed in India'

'The hardest place to play in the world is India.'

What's Common Between Rajshri And Vidya Balan?
What's Common Between Rajshri And Vidya Balan?

This is your guide to nailing sexy-sophisticated-chic. Angry Indian Goddesses, Sacred Games, Trial By Fire, Joram.

Art 370 verdict upheld sovereignty and integrity of India: Modi
Art 370 verdict upheld sovereignty and integrity of India: Modi

With its verdict, the Supreme Court has strengthened the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' and has reminded us that what define us are bonds of unity and a shared commitment to good governance.

Barbie, Oppenheimer Lead Golden Globe Nominations
Barbie, Oppenheimer Lead Golden Globe Nominations

The nominations for the 81st annual Golden Globes are out, and Barbie and Succession lead the list.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances