BJP tweet clubs Mehbooba, Farooq with terrorists
December 12, 2023  10:44
The BJP's Twitter handle uses PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and NC president Farooq Abdullah with terrorists in Art 370 image tweet. The image (alongside) is accompanied by a tweet which says, "Not letting Separatism get in the way of integration and development!" 

Mufti on Monday said the Supreme Court's decision to uphold Article 370 abrogation is nothing less than a death sentence, adding that it marked the defeat of the idea of India with which the Muslim-majority state had acceded in 1947. 

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the government's decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution, which bestowed a special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and said steps should be taken to conduct the election to the Assembly in the Union Territory by September 30 next year.
