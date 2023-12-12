RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Army's Capt Fatima Wasim first woman in operational post at Siachen
December 12, 2023  19:10
Pic courtesy: Fire and Fury Corps
Pic courtesy: Fire and Fury Corps
Captain Fatima Wasim has become the first woman medical officer in the Indian Army to be deployed on an operational post on the Siachen Glacier, the world's highest battlefield, the Fire and Fury Corps said on Tuesday. 

She is the second medical officer to be deployed on the Siachen Glacier in the Union territory of Ladakh. 

The Indian Army's Fire and Fury Corps announced this on social media while highlighting the significance of Captain Fatima's deployment in promoting gender inclusion within the military. 

"Capt Fatima Wasim of Siachen warriors creates history by becoming the first woman Medical Officer to be deployed on an operational post on the Siachen Glacier," the Fire and Fury Corps said in a post on X. 

The Fire and Fury Corps further said that she was inducted to a post at an altitude of 15,200 feet after undergoing rigorous training at the Siachen Battle School, which speaks of her indomitable spirit and high motivation. 

Earlier this month, Captain Geetika Koul became the first woman medical officer in the Indian Army to be deployed at Siachen. 

Siachen, located in the northern Himalayas, poses challenges due to its strategic importance, harsh climate and demanding terrain.
