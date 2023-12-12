RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Army to buy 70,000 more Sig Sauer assault rifles
December 12, 2023  20:24
Pic: Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters
Pic: Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters
In a major boost to the firepower of soldiers, the Indian Army will get 70,000 more Sig Sauer assault rifles which will be given to troops deployed in counterterrorism operations and other duties. 

The approval for the procurement was given at a high-level meeting of the defence ministry held recently and attended by the top brass of the military, government sources told ANI. 

The approval for the Indian Army to buy more than 70,000 of these assault rifles worth over Rs 800 crore has come at a time when the forces are deployed in a military standoff with China and are carrying out extensive counterterrorism operations along the line of control in Jammu and Kashmir against Pakistan-sponsored terrorist activities, they said. 

India has already inducted over 70,000 of these American-made assault rifles, which are being used by forces in the Ladakh sector along the China front and also in Kashmir valley. 

The plan to buy these rifles was taken by the force initially as it wanted to have a rifle with a longer range. 

In February 2019, 72,400 SiG 716 rifles -- 66,400 for the Army, 4,000 for the Air Force and 2,000 for the Navy -- of 7.62 x 51mm calibre were bought from SIG Sauer of the US. 

The SiG 716 assault rifle was chosen by the force because of its high calibre and extended range. It is also reportedly more lethal than the INSAS Rifle or the AK-47 and its variants in the service. 

The Indian forces are also going to soon get the AK-203 being produced by the joint venture between two companies in the ordnance factory near Amethi. 

Indian forces have recently also acquired the Russian AK-103 in significant numbers to bolster their capabilities against terrorists and for conventional operations.

-- Ajit Dubey/ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Suspense over cabinet as Chhattisgarh CM set to take oath
Suspense over cabinet as Chhattisgarh CM set to take oath

The Bharatiya Janata Party will ensure the swearing-in ceremony of the new Chhattisgarh cabinet under Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday will be a 'historic' event which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah,...

Inflation rises to 3-month high of 5.55% in Nov
Inflation rises to 3-month high of 5.55% in Nov

Snapping its declining trend, retail inflation rose to a three-month high of 5.55 per cent in November on firming food prices, including vegetables and cereals, though it remains within the RBI's comfort zone of less than 6 per cent....

An hour before being named CM, Bhajan Lal Sharma sat in the last row
An hour before being named CM, Bhajan Lal Sharma sat in the last row

A group photo taken at the Bharatiya Janata Party office in Jaipur ahead of Tuesday's legislature party meeting showed Bhajan Lal Sharma in the very last row.

'We're going to bring these kids home'
'We're going to bring these kids home'

'I would put my hand in the ground and have a little listen to what the mountain was doing.' 'Actually, it was still collapsing.' 'And there was a very real possibility that at some stage, without warning, the collapse could continue --...

Rajya Sabha passes bill to appoint CEC, ECs amid Opposition protests
Rajya Sabha passes bill to appoint CEC, ECs amid Opposition protests

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill to regulate the appointment and service terms of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs).

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances