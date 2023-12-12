RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Amit Shah withdraws 3 bills on criminal laws
December 12, 2023  17:28
image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday withdrew the three bills to replace criminal laws and introduced a fresh set of draft legislations incorporating recommendations of a parliamentary panel in Lok Sabha.

He said instead of bringing several official amendments to incorporate recommendations of the Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs, the government decided to bring fresh bills incorporating changes.

The discussion on the bills will take place day Thursday and voting will take place Friday, Shah told opposition members who demanded sufficient time to study the three bills.

He said he introduced the bills on Tuesday so that the members could get 48 hours to study the draft laws.

He said mainly five sections have been tweaked and most of the changes relate to grammar and language.

The redrafted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam bill seek to replace the Code of Criminal Procedure Act, 1898, the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, respectively.

Shah also rejected suggestions of referring the three measures to a joint committee, saying the standing committee has made several recommendations.

A total of 12 hours have been allocated for discussing the three bills, Speaker Om Birla said.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Lacking red-ball exposure, India banking on Mazumdar's experience'
'Lacking red-ball exposure, India banking on Mazumdar's experience'

With the Indian women's team lacking enough red-ball exposure, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana said her young teammates are picking the brains of new head coach Amol Muzumdar.

1st-time MLA Bhajan Lal Sharma to be new Rajasthan CM
1st-time MLA Bhajan Lal Sharma to be new Rajasthan CM

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday picked first-time MLA Bhajan Lal Sharma as Rajasthan's new chief minister, ending days of speculation that followed its victory in the assembly polls.

Mirabai Chanu's return further delayed
Mirabai Chanu's return further delayed

Injured Mirabai Chanu's return to the weightlifting arena has been further delayed as the Olympic silver medallist is set to miss the Asian Championships in February next year.

Injured Anwar Ali misses cut in Asian Cup probables
Injured Anwar Ali misses cut in Asian Cup probables

Granada and Bilbao complete match suspended after supporter's death

U-19 Asia Cup: Seven-star Raj helps India beat Nepal to enter semis
U-19 Asia Cup: Seven-star Raj helps India beat Nepal to enter semis

Limbani, the lanky 18-year-old right-armer from Baroda, who primarily bowls inswingers at mid 120s, didn't let any of the Nepalese batters settle down and pitched it up, getting sufficient movement.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances