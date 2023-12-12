RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


23 soldiers killed in terror attack in Pakistan
December 12, 2023  16:08
At least 23 soldiers were killed on Tuesday when militants linked to a Pakistani Taliban affiliate rammed an explosive-laden truck into a security forces' post in restive Khyber-Paktunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan district, the army said. 

 The Inter-Services Public Relations - the media wing of the army - said that the terrorists rammed the explosive-laden vehicle after their attempts to gain entry were 'effectively thwarted' in the unruly Dera Ismail Khan district bordering the South Waziristan tribal district.

 The attack was followed by another suicide attack, leading to the collapse of the building, causing multiple casualties. 

 At least 23 soldiers were killed as a group of six terrorists attacked the security forces' post in Dera Ismail Khan's Daraban area in the early hours of December 12, the army said. -- PTI
