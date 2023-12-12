18000 dead in Gaza, severe food shortage





Israeli tanks moved towards the centre of the southern city of Khan Younis, where hundreds of thousands of Gazans have sought shelter. Israel has now told them to move to al-Mawasi but international aid organisations criticise the call, since the area is a small strip of land with few buildings and no infrastructure to provide for basic human needs.





The rest of the Gaza Strip is on the brink of a "total breakdown of civil order" when it comes to the delivery of limited humanitarian aid, the UN's agency for Palestinian refugees says.





At least 18,000 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, since 7 October when Hamas launched its devastating surprise attack on Israel.

Many civilians in Gaza have gone to bed hungry after another day of serious shortages of food, water and medicine, while Israel stepped up its bombardment of targets both in the north and south of the territory, reports the BBC.