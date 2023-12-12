RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
18000 dead in Gaza, severe food shortage
December 12, 2023  09:18
image
Many civilians in Gaza have gone to bed hungry after another day of serious shortages of food, water and medicine, while Israel stepped up its bombardment of targets both in the north and south of the territory, reports the BBC.

Israeli tanks moved towards the centre of the southern city of Khan Younis, where hundreds of thousands of Gazans have sought shelter. Israel has now told them to move to al-Mawasi but international aid organisations criticise the call, since the area is a small strip of land with few buildings and no infrastructure to provide for basic human needs.

The rest of the Gaza Strip is on the brink of a "total breakdown of civil order" when it comes to the delivery of limited humanitarian aid, the UN's agency for Palestinian refugees says.

At least 18,000 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, since 7 October when Hamas launched its devastating surprise attack on Israel. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

WTA Player of Year Swiatek emulates Serena
WTA Player of Year Swiatek emulates Serena

Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens picked up the Doubles Team of the Year award, China's Zheng Qinwen was named Most Improved Player while Russian Mirra Andreeva won Newcomer of the Year.

'IPO market has bullish outlook in 2024'
'IPO market has bullish outlook in 2024'

'A key reason for the strong interest in IPOs has been an increased focus on profitability and reasonable pricing of deals.'

Pranab and Modi worked as a team: Sharmishtha Mukherjee
Pranab and Modi worked as a team: Sharmishtha Mukherjee

Sharmishtha, who has quit politics, also clarified that she has not tried to tweak her father's views about anyone.

Returning Pant to captain Delhi Capitals at IPL 2024
Returning Pant to captain Delhi Capitals at IPL 2024

Pant made his IPL debut in 2016 following which he appeared in 98 matches for the franchises and scored 2838 runs with a strike rate of 147.97.

Should Dhoni Have Done This Ad?
Should Dhoni Have Done This Ad?

It is a pity that he does not take his youth influencer role more seriously and align his brand endorsements more responsibly, notes Kanika Datta.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances