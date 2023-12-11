What Justice Kaul and Justice Khanna said

Pronouncing his verdict, Justice Kaul said the purpose of Article 370 was to slowly bring J&K at par with other Indian states. He directed the setting up of an "impartial truth-and-reconciliation commission" to probe human rights violations, both by state and non-state actors, at least since 1980. Justice Khanna, in his separate verdict, concurred with the CJI and Justice Kaul and gave his own reasons for the conclusion.

CJI Dhananjay Chandrachud wrote the judgement for himself and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant. Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sanjiv Khanna penned separate and concurring verdicts on the issue.