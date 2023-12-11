What Justice Kaul and Justice Khanna said

What Justice Kaul and Justice Khanna saidDecember 11, 2023 13:38
CJI Dhananjay Chandrachud wrote the judgement for himself and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant. Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sanjiv Khanna penned separate and concurring verdicts on the issue.
Pronouncing his verdict, Justice Kaul said the purpose of Article 370 was to slowly bring J&K at par with other Indian states. He directed the setting up of an "impartial truth-and-reconciliation commission" to probe human rights violations, both by state and non-state actors, at least since 1980. Justice Khanna, in his separate verdict, concurred with the CJI and Justice Kaul and gave his own reasons for the conclusion.
Not just a legal judgment but a beacon of hope: Modi on Art 370 ruling
Hailing the Supreme Court's verdict upholding the government's decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution as "historic", Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Monday that it is not just a legal judgment, but a "beacon of...