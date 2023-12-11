RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


We have to work 24 hours a day: PM
December 11, 2023  14:34
Prime Minister Narendra Modi exuded confidence on Monday that India will take a quantum jump during the current period and said the young generation has to be prepared in such a way that it provides leadership to the country and prioritises national interest over everything else. 

 Launching "Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice of Youth", an initiative that aims to provide a platform to the country's youngsters for contributing ideas to the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, the prime minister said India's youth power is both the "agent of change" and the "beneficiary of change". 

 "In the life of any nation, history provides a time period when it can make exponential strides in its development journey. For India, the Amrit Kaal is ongoing and this is the period in the country's history when it is going to take a quantum leap. For India, this is the right time," he said, adding that each and every moment of this "Amrit Kaal" should be utilised. 

 Modi also addressed vice-chancellors of universities, heads of institutes and faculty members at workshops organised at Raj Bhawans across the country.

 "The exam date has been declared for us as the citizens of the country. We have 25 years of Amrit Kaal in front of us. We have to work 24 hours a day. We have to prepare the young generation in such a way that it gives the country leadership and prioritises national interest over everything else," he said.
