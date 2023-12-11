We couldn't provide justice to J-K, Ladakh: Omar





"I concede that we could not provide justice to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, but our efforts won't stop here. Our political and legal fight will continue, on hopes that one day in the future we will get our lost glory that was snatched from us on August 5, 2019," Abdullah said in a live post on X, from his house in Srinagar.





Amid the Supreme Court verdict on abrogation of Article 370, the National Conference leader has alleged that his house has been locked from outside and he is not allowed to meet anyone, while the Jammu and Kashmir police denied that no orders have been released to restrict any kind of movement.





"I am speaking to all of you like this as my house has been locked and I am not allowed to meet anyone. I wanted to give my reaction to the media on what happened in Supreme Court today, but the media is not allowed to come to my house and I am not allowed to step out from here," Omar Abdullah said in the live post on X.





"So by compulsion, I had to resort to this (make a video from my home itself). Today, the Supreme Court has finally given its order on Article 370, Article 35A, and two Union territories out of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir."

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference leader, Omar Abdullah, conceded that he could not provide justice to its people but added that his efforts would continue.