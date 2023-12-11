Use of Presidential power was NOT mala fide: CJI





"The decision is however not beyond of judicial review and slew of constitutional orders under 370(1)(d) shows that union and state through a collaborative process had applied the Constitution of India to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. This shows the gradual process of integration was ongoing and thus we do not find use of Presidential power was mala fide. Thus we hold Presidential power to issue the notification was valid."

CJI: Article 370(3) was introduced for constitutional integration and not for constitutional disintegration. Holding that 370(3) cannot be used after constituent assembly was dissolved cannot be accepted since it was freeze the provision for constitutional integration. Court cannot sit in appeal over the decision of the President of India.