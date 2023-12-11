RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Use of Presidential power was NOT mala fide: CJI
December 11, 2023  11:28
image
CJI: Article 370(3) was introduced for constitutional integration and not for constitutional disintegration. Holding that 370(3) cannot be used after constituent assembly was dissolved cannot be accepted since it was freeze the provision for constitutional integration. Court cannot sit in appeal over the decision of the President of India. 

"The decision is however not beyond of judicial review and slew of constitutional orders under 370(1)(d) shows that union and state through a collaborative process had applied the Constitution of India to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. This shows the gradual process of integration was ongoing and thus we do not find use of Presidential power was mala fide. Thus we hold Presidential power to issue the notification was valid."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'I told Agastya's mother, 'Your son will be a star'
'I told Agastya's mother, 'Your son will be a star'

Audiences have not seen a hero like Agastya since Rishi Kapoor in Bobby.'

Abrogation of Article 370 valid, rules SC, calls for polls by Sep '24
Abrogation of Article 370 valid, rules SC, calls for polls by Sep '24

The Supreme Court of India on Monday upheld the government's decision to abrogate Article 370, which bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and said steps should be taken to conduct elections in the assembly...

When Ananya Turned Agony Aunt
When Ananya Turned Agony Aunt

The trailer launch of the Netflix film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, starring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, was not a regular media interaction.

BJP Worried About Vasundhara's Likely Revolt
BJP Worried About Vasundhara's Likely Revolt

Never before has the BJP faced such a crisis over the nomination of the Chief Minister as it is facing now, discovers Prakash Bhandari, veteran observer of Rajasthan politics.

How HUL plans to serve the customers of tomorrow
How HUL plans to serve the customers of tomorrow

Hindustan Unilever (HUL)'s decision to split its beauty and personal care division and place a renewed focus on digital has been driven by its aim to serve the consumer of tomorrow, say analysts and brand experts. HUL managing director...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances