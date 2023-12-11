RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Shah attacks Nehru as Parl passes 2 J-K bills
December 11, 2023  20:59
image
Parliament on Monday passed two bills related to Jammu and Kashmir as Rajya Sabha cleared them with a voice vote, with Home Minister Amit Shah assuring the country that the beginning of a 'new and developed Kashmir' that will be free from terrorism has been made under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The two bills -- JK Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill and JK Reservation (Amendment) Bill -- seek to nominate two members from the Kashmiri migrant community and one representing the displaced persons from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to the legislative assembly, besides providing reservation to certain communities in Jammu and Kashmir.

They were passed by Lok Sabha last week.

The home minister said the two bills related to Jammu and Kashmir brought by the government would give justice to those deprived of their rights for the last 75 years and asserted that reservation to the displaced people would give them a voice in the legislature.

He also alleged that Jammu and Kashmir suffered due to the 'mistakes' of first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and listed decisions like the 'untimely' ceasefire and taking the Kashmir issue to the United Nations among them. 

The opposition led by the Congress, however, walked out of the House midway during the Home Minister's reply.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Cong demands immediate polls in J-K, restoration of statehood
Cong demands immediate polls in J-K, restoration of statehood

Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Abhishek Singhvi said the judgement of the Supreme Court in cases concerning the abrogation of Article 370 has decided many issues but has left some.

Abrogation of Article 370 valid, rules SC, calls for polls by Sep '24
Abrogation of Article 370 valid, rules SC, calls for polls by Sep '24

In an emphatic victory for the Modi government, the Supreme Court on Monday unanimously upheld its decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution that bestowed special status upon the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, ordered...

In separate verdict on Art 370, Justice Kaul recalls Pandits' exodus
In separate verdict on Art 370, Justice Kaul recalls Pandits' exodus

The mass exodus of the Kashmiri Pandit community changed the very cultural ethos of Kashmir and there has been little turnback despite three decades having gone by since it got triggered by growing fundamentalism fuelled from across the...

Ben Stokes-led England call up uncapped spin duo for India Test series
Ben Stokes-led England call up uncapped spin duo for India Test series

England on Monday named four specialist spinners, including the uncapped duo of Tom Hartley and Shoaib Bashir, in the 16-member squad for next month's five-Test series in India.

ICC U19 WC: India to open campaign against Bangladesh
ICC U19 WC: India to open campaign against Bangladesh

India will start their campaign in the Under-19 World Cup with a match against Bangladesh on January 20 in Bloemfontein, South Africa as per ICC's revised schedule, which was released on Monday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances