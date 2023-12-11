RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Sensex scales 70,000-peak for first time
December 11, 2023  10:00
image
Benchmark Sensex surged past the 70,000-level for the first time in early trade on Monday and the broader Nifty crossed the 21,000-mark as equity market continued with its bullish momentum.

 The key indices had touched their new lifetime highs on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the growth forecast for the current fiscal and kept policy rates unchanged.

 The 30-share Sensex touched its all-time high of 70,048.90 points soon after opening and later marginally shed its gains to 69,958.13 points, which is a rise of 132.53 points or 0.19 per cent compared to Friday's closing level.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Army 'Forges Thunderstorms' Near Zoji La
Army 'Forges Thunderstorms' Near Zoji La

The Indian Army 'forged thunderstorms' at 11,500 feet near Zoji La to stay battle-ready as the harsh winter sets in in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Want To Know About Tech Of The Future?
Want To Know About Tech Of The Future?

Amphibious drones for maritime inspection... devices that extract pure oxygen from water for patients in need... self-balancing electric bikes...

India dismisses report on 'secret memo' against Nijjar
India dismisses report on 'secret memo' against Nijjar

In its report, The Intercept claimed that the Indian government issued instructions on a "crackdown scheme" against certain Sikh entities in western countries.

Rohit Preps For South Africa Challenge
Rohit Preps For South Africa Challenge

India has never won a Test series in South Africa and the two Test series, which begins on Boxing Day, December 26, at the SuperSport Park cricket stadium in Centurion, is the last frontier to be overcome for Rohit and his contemporaries...

Step Inside Janhvi Kapoor's Home
Step Inside Janhvi Kapoor's Home

Janhvi Kapoor opens the doors of her beautiful home in Mumbai, and takes us around.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances