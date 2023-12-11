RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
SC upholds validity of order abrogating Art 370
December 11, 2023  11:32
image
CJI: We have held modification by CO 272 to article 370 amended 370 and is thus ultra vires to article 370. from precedent including sajjan singh, kihoto hollohan, it emerges that following aspects are essential to see if there is a change to a provision of the constitution. An assessment whether a constitutional order results in a modification depends on this. CO 272 changes the language to the proviso to 370(3) in a way where constituent assembly is replaced by the legislative assembly and the change is significant. Interpretative clause cannot be used to bypass the specific route for constitutional amendment. Permitting such amendments by such surreptitious method would be disastrous. We have thus held the constitutional order 273 as ultra vires which led to amendment of article 367."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'I told Agastya's mother, 'Your son will be a star'
'I told Agastya's mother, 'Your son will be a star'

Audiences have not seen a hero like Agastya since Rishi Kapoor in Bobby.'

Abrogation of Article 370 valid, rules SC, calls for polls by Sep '24
Abrogation of Article 370 valid, rules SC, calls for polls by Sep '24

The Supreme Court of India on Monday upheld the government's decision to abrogate Article 370, which bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and said steps should be taken to conduct elections in the assembly...

When Ananya Turned Agony Aunt
When Ananya Turned Agony Aunt

The trailer launch of the Netflix film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, starring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, was not a regular media interaction.

BJP Worried About Vasundhara's Likely Revolt
BJP Worried About Vasundhara's Likely Revolt

Never before has the BJP faced such a crisis over the nomination of the Chief Minister as it is facing now, discovers Prakash Bhandari, veteran observer of Rajasthan politics.

How HUL plans to serve the customers of tomorrow
How HUL plans to serve the customers of tomorrow

Hindustan Unilever (HUL)'s decision to split its beauty and personal care division and place a renewed focus on digital has been driven by its aim to serve the consumer of tomorrow, say analysts and brand experts. HUL managing director...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances