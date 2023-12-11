SC: Hold polls by 2024, restore statehood in J-K

CJI: Now on Jammu and Kashmir reorganisation validity: SG submits that statehood will be restored to Jammu and Kashmir.. We do not find it necessary to determine whether the Jammu and Kashmir reorganisation act 2019 was invalid. This court is alive to security concerns.,.We direct that steps shall be taken so that elections are held in the legislative assembly of J&K by September 2024 and statehood shall be restored as soon as possible.