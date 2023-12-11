SC: Hold polls by 2024, restore statehood in J-K

SC: Hold polls by 2024, restore statehood in J-KDecember 11, 2023 11:36
CJI: Now on Jammu and Kashmir reorganisation validity: SG submits that statehood will be restored to Jammu and Kashmir.. We do not find it necessary to determine whether the Jammu and Kashmir reorganisation act 2019 was invalid. This court is alive to security concerns.,.We direct that steps shall be taken so that elections are held in the legislative assembly of J&K by September 2024 and statehood shall be restored as soon as possible.
Abrogation of Article 370 valid, rules SC, calls for polls by Sep '24
The Supreme Court of India on Monday upheld the government's decision to abrogate Article 370, which bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and said steps should be taken to conduct elections in the assembly...