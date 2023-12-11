Rebel JD-S faction to support INDIA bloc





At a "national plenary meeting" convened by Nanu, a former Kerala minister, in Bengaluru, the rebel faction, along with "acting" against Gowda for deciding to join the BJP-led NDA, declared itself to be the "actual JD-S", while announcing support to INDIA bloc.





They have also decided on moving to the Election Commission in this regard, and to take necessary legal steps to stake their claim over the party.





The Gowda-led JD-S on Saturday expelled rebels Ibrahim and Nanu for anti-party activities.





"For two seats (in Lok Sabha), for the interest of your children, at the age of 92-years you (Gowda) sacrificed ideology...." Ibrahim, a former Union minister who was earlier the JD-S state president, said after the meeting.





"We gave him (Gowda) three opportunity -- on October 16 we held a meeting in Bengaluru, on November 9, we held a meeting in Kerala and requested to change the decision (of going with BJP), you (Gowda) didn't change, finally today on December 11 at a plenary meeting in Bengaluru, we have removed him from president post and have elected C K Nanu as the new national president. We have given him the powers to constitute all state committees," Ibrahim said.

