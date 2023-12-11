President seeking concurrence of union and not state is not invalid: CJI





"We hold that president seeking concurrence of the union and not the state is not invalid. Thus all provisions of the constitution can be applied to the J&K. Consultation between state would be needed only when amendments are needed in the state constitution to ensure that constitution of the state is not inconsistent with that of Jammu and Kashmir. The principle of consultation and collaboration was not needed here. Mala fide can only be there when there is an intention to deceive."

CJI: We have held all provisions of the Constitution can be applied to Jammu and Kashmir to 370(1)(D) and non application of mind cannot be claimed.