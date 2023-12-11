Omar tweets on chains on his gate

Omar tweets on chains on his gateDecember 11, 2023 11:40
Omar Abdullah tweets, "Dear Mr LG these chains that have been put on my gate have not been put by me so why are you denying what your police force has done. It's also possible you don't even know what your police is doing? Which one is it? Are you being dishonest or is your police acting independent of you?"
