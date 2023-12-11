RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Omar tweets on chains on his gate
December 11, 2023  11:40
Omar Abdullah tweets, "Dear Mr LG these chains that have been put on my gate have not been put by me so why are you denying what your police force has done. It's also possible you don't even know what your police is doing? Which one is it? Are you being dishonest or is your police acting independent of you?"
