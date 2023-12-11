RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


No decision on demolition of National Museum: Govt in Lok Sabha
December 11, 2023  23:54
No decision has been taken regarding the demolition of the National Museum, the Centre told Lok Sabha on Monday. 

He added that the South Block and North Block -- both Grade-1 heritage buildings -- will be "adequately renovated and refurbished to serve as the National Museum". 

Union minister for culture G Kishan Reddy shared this information in response to a query by Congress's Manish Tewari about the "rationale behind the proposed demolition of the National Museum Complex". 

Tewari also sought to know the rationale behind the shifting of the museum to the North and South Blocks, especially when these buildings are older and reportedly not seismic proof, raising concerns about the safety of the artefacts. 

"No decision has been taken regarding demolition of the National Museum, at present," Reddy said in his response. 

The National Museum is home to a collection of ancient artefacts and one of the most iconic modern landmarks of the capital city. 

Tewari in his written query also sought to know how the Ministry of Culture proposes to ensure "safe packing, storage and preservation of the two lakh objects within the tight timeline to vacate the existing National Museum by the year-end" and whether the government has taken any expert's advice or have engaged with stakeholders and experts before considering the demolition of the National Museum. -- PTI
