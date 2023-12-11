New Chhattisgarh CM to take oath on Dec 13

New Chhattisgarh CM to take oath on Dec 13December 11, 2023 20:38
Chhattisgarh's chief minister-designate and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vishnu Deo Sai will take oath along with his cabinet colleagues on December 13 at a ceremony in Raipur in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries, it was announced on Monday.
Besides Sai (59), who will be the BJP's first tribal CM, his council of ministers will also be sworn-in at the ceremony, an official release said.
As per constitutional norms, Chhattisgarh, which has a 90-member assembly, can have a maximum of 13 ministers, including the CM.
The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Science College Ground in the state capital at 2 pm, the release issued by the state public relations department said.
Besides Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya, party's Chhattisgarh in-charge Om Mathur and CMs of some other states will be present at the function, it said.
Sai, a prominent tribal face of the saffron outfit in the state, was on Sunday elected as the legislature party leader at a meeting attended by all the 54 newly-elected BJP MLAs in Raipur. -- PTI
