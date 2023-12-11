MP CM Yadav to have 2 deputies; Tomar is Speaker

After Ujjain South MLA Mohan Yadav was chosen as the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, he thanked state as well as central leadership while affirming that his government will try to fulfil all responsibilities.





"I am a small worker of the party. I thank all of you, the state leadership and the central leadership. With your love and support, I will try to fulfil my responsibilities," Yadav said.





Yadav, who was a cabinet minister in the Madhya Pradesh government headed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan, is the Bharatiya Janata Party's pick as the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.





Meanwhile, the state will have two deputy chief ministers namely Jagdisgh Devda and Rajesh Shukla.





Former Union minister Narendra Tomar will be the Madhya Pradesh assembly Speaker.





Yadav became MLA for the first time in 2013 from Ujjain Dakshin's seat. In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, he was once again elected and became MLA from the Ujjain Dakshin seat.





Earlier on July 2, 2020, he took the oath as cabinet minister in the Madhya Pradesh Government headed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan. -- ANI

