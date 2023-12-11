RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mehbooba under house arrest ahead of Art 370 verdict
December 11, 2023  10:24
People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti was put under house arrest on Monday ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that conferred a special status on Jammu and Kashmir, her party said.

 "Even before Supreme Court judgement is pronounced, police has sealed the doors of the residence of PDP president @MehboobaMufti and put her under illegal house arrest," the party said in a post on X.
