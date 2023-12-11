RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kerala guv accuses CM of 'conspiring' to hurt him physically
December 11, 2023  23:12
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan confronts SFI supporters waving black flags at him, in Thiruvananthapuram./ANI
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday lashed out at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by accusing the Marxist veteran of 'conspiring' to hurt him physically. 

Khan's scathing accusation came after his vehicle was allegedly hit by activists of the Students Federation of India, the student wing of the ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist, while he was on his way to the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to leave for Delhi. 

A visibly furious governor got out of his car and told media that it was CM Vijayan who 'conspired' to send people to hurt him physically. 

Khan also claimed that the constitutional machinery appeared to be collapsing in the state. -- PTI
