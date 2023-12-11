J-K leaders Omar, Azad unhappy with Art370 verdict

J-K leaders Omar, Azad unhappy with Art370 verdictDecember 11, 2023 12:31
National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Monday said he is disappointed but not disheartened with the Supreme Court's verdict on pleas challenging the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution.
"Disappointed but not disheartened. The struggle will continue," Abdullah said in a post on X.
The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said it took the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) decades to abrogate the provisions of Article 370 and added that they are also prepared for the long haul.
"It took the BJP decades to reach here. We are also prepared for the long haul," he said.
The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Centre's August 5, 2019 decision to abrogate Article 370, which bestowed a special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and said steps should be taken to conduct elections to the Assembly in the Union Territory by September 30 next year. The apex court also directed that statehood to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir be restored at the earliest. PTI
