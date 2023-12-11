India forever indebted to PM, Shah: SG on Art 370





As the only lawyer involved in the process of abrogation of Article 370 before August 5, 2019 and having led the arguments before the Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, it is a historical day for him too, Mehta said.





"August 5, 2019 and today's date will go down in the history of India, when a Himalayan constitutional blunder of the past with gigantic proportion was ultimately corrected by the government.





"It is only the iron will of our Prime Minister Narendra Modiji and the resolute decisiveness and brilliant strategy of our Home Minister Amit Shahji that made this historic decision possible. The nation will forever remain indebted to them," he said.





Mehta said he had the good fortune of witnessing and being a part of the entire process that exhibited their exemplary resolve, coupled with the minute coordination of the smallest details and flawless and scientific stewardship of the parliamentary process and floor management inside the House.





"The judicial adjudication by the Supreme Court is also equally historic and rare. A five-judge Constitution bench decided the matter that consisted of all five seniormost judges -- Justice D Y Chandrachud, Chief Justice of India, Justice S K Kaul, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice Bhushan R Gavai and Justice Surya Kant -- a historic bench presided by the Chief Justice of India and also comprising three future chief justices of India.





"All five are legendary judges who are undisputably intellectual giants," he said in a statement.

