RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
India forever indebted to PM, Shah: SG on Art 370
December 11, 2023  14:05
image
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, the Centre's key counsel in defending the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, on Monday said the Supreme Court verdict upholding the government's August 5, 2019 decision will go down in the history of the country. 

As the only lawyer involved in the process of abrogation of Article 370 before August 5, 2019 and having led the arguments before the Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, it is a historical day for him too, Mehta said.

 "August 5, 2019 and today's date will go down in the history of India, when a Himalayan constitutional blunder of the past with gigantic proportion was ultimately corrected by the government. 

 "It is only the iron will of our Prime Minister Narendra Modiji and the resolute decisiveness and brilliant strategy of our Home Minister Amit Shahji that made this historic decision possible. The nation will forever remain indebted to them," he said. 

 Mehta said he had the good fortune of witnessing and being a part of the entire process that exhibited their exemplary resolve, coupled with the minute coordination of the smallest details and flawless and scientific stewardship of the parliamentary process and floor management inside the House. 

 "The judicial adjudication by the Supreme Court is also equally historic and rare. A five-judge Constitution bench decided the matter that consisted of all five seniormost judges -- Justice D Y Chandrachud, Chief Justice of India, Justice S K Kaul, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice Bhushan R Gavai and Justice Surya Kant -- a historic bench presided by the Chief Justice of India and also comprising three future chief justices of India. 

"All five are legendary judges who are undisputably intellectual giants," he said in a statement.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Pooran, Holder, Mayers skip central deals, eye T20I glory
Pooran, Holder, Mayers skip central deals, eye T20I glory

Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holders and Kyle Mayers have declined to join the West Indies roster for the 2023-24 season.

Day 6 of I-T raids on Sahu: Rs 353 cr and counting
Day 6 of I-T raids on Sahu: Rs 353 cr and counting

The income-tax department continued its searches in different places linked to an Odisha-based distillery group on charges of tax evasion for the sixth consecutive day on Monday after recovering unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 353...

Step Inside Janhvi Kapoor's Home
Step Inside Janhvi Kapoor's Home

Janhvi Kapoor opens the doors of her beautiful home in Mumbai, and takes us around.

Soul of Vallabhbhai Patel will be content, says solicitor general
Soul of Vallabhbhai Patel will be content, says solicitor general

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, the Centre's key counsel in defending the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, said on Monday the Supreme Court verdict upholding the government's August 5, 2019, decision will go down in history...

All 5 SC judges agree Art 370 was a temporary provision
All 5 SC judges agree Art 370 was a temporary provision

The CJI said Article 370 was introduced to serve two purposes, including the transitional purpose to provide for an interim arrangement until the Constituent Assembly of the state was formed and could take a decision on the legislative...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances