RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Govt hospital mortuary in TN hands over baby's body in cardboard carton, draws flak
December 11, 2023  23:33
File image
File image
The mortuary at a government hospital here handed over the mortal remains of a baby in a cardboard carton much to the shock of the father, who struggled in vain to save his child during the floods last week. 

The incident drew spontaneous criticism from several quarters prompting the hospital authorities to suspend a staff at the mortuary for negligence. 

A senior official at the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital on Monday said an inquiry has been ordered into the incident. 

"I accepted the corpse given to me in a cardboard box on December 10 and took it to be laid to rest at the mosque with the help of volunteers," Masood Basha of Pulianthope in Chennai, said. 

As he opened the box to bury the body he was shocked to see the stillborn child without being wrapped in a white shroud. 

"I had to obtain a white cloth, wrapped the body, and laid her to rest," Basha said. 

A traumtised Basha said, "I couldn't save her... I didn't have the money to even bury the child. I cannot blame anyone except my misfortune." 

Recalling his efforts to save his child, he told media that his wife Sowmya developed preterm labour pains on December 6 at 11 am. 

He couldn't manage to get an ambulance to rush his wife to a hospital due to inundation and poor mobile connectivity, he said. 

By the time he could arrange a vehicle to take her to a hospital, his wife delivered a stillborn baby at home. 

His initial attempt to seek medical assistance from a private hospital did not yield any result due to power failure. 

He managed to take the mother and baby to the Kilpauk Medical College hospital with the help of the police. 

At the GH, the doctors confirmed that a stillborn girl child was delivered, and later sent the body to the mortuary. 

Slamming the ruling DMK for the negligence, BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai said the once sought-after medical infrastructure in the country has today hit rock bottom under the DMK rule. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Alert after suspicious 4-foot pit found near Hindon airbase boundary wall
Alert after suspicious 4-foot pit found near Hindon airbase boundary wall

A senior police official said on Monday police here have taken a serious note of it and launched an investigation after lodging an FIR.

If Guwahati can, why can't Tripura, asks Ganguly
If Guwahati can, why can't Tripura, asks Ganguly

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly on Monday said he wants to help Tripura to flourish in cricket, besides promoting the state's tourism sector as its brand ambassador.

IPL Auction: Harshal, Shardul in top base price bracket
IPL Auction: Harshal, Shardul in top base price bracket

Seamers Harshal Patel and Shardul Thakur along with veteran pacer Umesh Yadav are the three Indian capped players who are in the highest base price bracket of Rs 2 crore.

Why is Travis Head ruling himself out of the Test opener role?
Why is Travis Head ruling himself out of the Test opener role?

Australia's star batter Travis Head believes opening the batting in Test cricket is a "specialist job" and has ruled himself out of contention to replace veteran David Warner.

Amit Shah blames Nehru as Parliament okays two J-K bills
Amit Shah blames Nehru as Parliament okays two J-K bills

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday assured the country that the beginning of building a "new and developed Kashmir" that will be free from terrorism has been made under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that full statehood would...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances