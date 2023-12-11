RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Few battles fought to be lost: Sibal ahead of Art370
December 11, 2023  10:09
image
Kapil Sibal tweets ahead of the SC verdict on Article 370: 
"Courts 
"Some battles are fought to be lost
"For history must record the uncomfortable facts for generations to know 
"The right and wrong of institutional actions will be debated for years to come 
History alone is the final arbiter of the moral compass of historic decisions."

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal who was one of the first senior counsels to address the court in Article370 case for the petitioners.
