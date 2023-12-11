Few battles fought to be lost: Sibal ahead of Art370

"Courts

"Some battles are fought to be lost

"For history must record the uncomfortable facts for generations to know

"The right and wrong of institutional actions will be debated for years to come

History alone is the final arbiter of the moral compass of historic decisions."





Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal who was one of the first senior counsels to address the court in Article370 case for the petitioners.

Kapil Sibal tweets ahead of the SC verdict on Article 370: