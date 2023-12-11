Excise scam: Court extends judicial custody of Manish Sisodia till Jan 10





Special judge MK Nagpal also sought responses from Sisodia and other accused on an application filed by the Enforcement Directorate seeking permission to file additional documents in the case.





The judge directed the accused persons to file their replies to the application by January 10.





The court also directed the ED to provide hard copies of the 540 pages of additional documents to the accused persons before the next hearing on January 10.





During the proceedings, the court also adjourned the hearing on an application moved by the ED seeking day-to-day hearing in the matter.





The judge noted that the case is currently at the stage of scrutiny of documents and that the trial will begin after this stage is over and charges are framed against the accused persons.





"The application shall be taken up at the relevant time," the judge said.





Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on February 26 for his alleged role in corruption in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2020-21.





The AAP leader has been in custody since then. -- PTI

