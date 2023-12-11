Every decision of Centre can't be challenged: CJI





"It was for a temporary purpose because of war conditions in the state. textual reading also shows it is a temporary provision and thus it was placed in part 21 of the constitution. Now effect of dissolution of constituent assembly.





"WE HOLD THAT EFFECT ON PRESIDENTIAL POWER TO ISSUE A NOTIFICATION ABROGATING ARTICLE 370 SUBSISTS.





"A ruler of each Indian state had to issue a proclamation adopting the Constitution of India. Recommendation of the constituent assembly was not binding on the president. Constituent assembly was never intended to be permanent body and it was to operate in a period of transition.





"When the constituent assembly ceased to exist, the special condition for which 370 was introduced ceased to exist but the situation in the state remained and thus the article remained."

CJI: Now challenge to constitutional order 273: To answer this we have to decide if 370 is a temporary provision: WE HOLD THAT ARTICLE 370 IS A TEMPORARY PROVISION. IT WAS INTRODUCED TO SERVE TRANSITIONAL PURPOSE TO SERVE AN INTERIM PROCESS.