RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Every decision of Centre can't be challenged: CJI
December 11, 2023  11:20
image
CJI: Now challenge to constitutional order 273: To answer this we have to decide if 370 is a temporary provision: WE HOLD THAT ARTICLE 370 IS A TEMPORARY PROVISION. IT WAS INTRODUCED TO SERVE TRANSITIONAL PURPOSE TO SERVE AN INTERIM PROCESS.

"It was for a temporary purpose because of war conditions in the state. textual reading also shows it is a temporary provision and thus it was placed in part 21 of the constitution. Now effect of dissolution of constituent assembly. 

"WE HOLD THAT EFFECT ON PRESIDENTIAL POWER TO ISSUE A NOTIFICATION ABROGATING ARTICLE 370 SUBSISTS. 

"A ruler of each Indian state had to issue a proclamation adopting the Constitution of India. Recommendation of the constituent assembly was not binding on the president. Constituent assembly was never intended to be permanent body and it was to operate in a period of transition. 

"When the constituent assembly ceased to exist, the special condition for which 370 was introduced ceased to exist but the situation in the state remained and thus the article remained."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'I told Agastya's mother, 'Your son will be a star'
'I told Agastya's mother, 'Your son will be a star'

Audiences have not seen a hero like Agastya since Rishi Kapoor in Bobby.'

Abrogation of Article 370 valid, rules SC, calls for polls by Sep '24
Abrogation of Article 370 valid, rules SC, calls for polls by Sep '24

The Supreme Court of India on Monday upheld the government's decision to abrogate Article 370, which bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and said steps should be taken to conduct elections in the assembly...

When Ananya Turned Agony Aunt
When Ananya Turned Agony Aunt

The trailer launch of the Netflix film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, starring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, was not a regular media interaction.

BJP Worried About Vasundhara's Likely Revolt
BJP Worried About Vasundhara's Likely Revolt

Never before has the BJP faced such a crisis over the nomination of the Chief Minister as it is facing now, discovers Prakash Bhandari, veteran observer of Rajasthan politics.

How HUL plans to serve the customers of tomorrow
How HUL plans to serve the customers of tomorrow

Hindustan Unilever (HUL)'s decision to split its beauty and personal care division and place a renewed focus on digital has been driven by its aim to serve the consumer of tomorrow, say analysts and brand experts. HUL managing director...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances