End of Shivraj era in MP: Chouhan resigns as CM

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan submitted his resignation to Governor Mangubhai Patel after Mohan Yadav was elected as the leader of the state legislative party at a meeting held in Bhopal on Monday.





Chouhan reached Raj Bhavan immediately after the meeting of newly-elected MLAs concluded and tendered his resignation.





The BJP has picked Mohan Yadav (58), an OBC leader and a three-time MLA, as the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, state party president VD Sharma said.





Chouhan had served as chief minister for four terms. -- PTI





IMAGE: BJP leader Mohan Yadav after being congratulated by outgoing State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after he was elected as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, at the BJP state headquarters in Bhopal on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

