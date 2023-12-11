Court need not adjudicate on validity of proclamations: CJI





"There are limitations on power of the union in states when proclamation of presidential rule is in force. SR Bommai judges adopted a different approach to test validity of power exercised by the president... this bench is bound by the SR Bommai case judgment since we are in 5 judges combination.. we hold that limitations are there when proclamation is made under article 356... article 356(1) states that power in clauses ab,b, c are not automatically invoked. 356(1) does not have a all or none formula..





"Centre can exercise some and state can function on some areas.. it says union power is dependent on the circumstances which led to the proclamation."

Art370 in SC: CJI in court: "This court need not adjudicate on validity of proclamations because main challenge was to abrogation and if it can be done during president rule and even if its held proclamation could not be done, no material to say president rule cannot be invoked. These challenges form the fulcrum of challenges by petitioner.