Cong workers throw shoes at Kerala CM's convoy

The workers of Kerala Students' Union (KSU), the student wing of the Congress party, on Sunday allegedly threw shoes at the convoy of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while it was was on its way to Kothamangalam from Perumbavoor.

Soon after the incident, television channels showed the visuals of police using canes against the activists.

Some footage also showed some unidentified persons attempting to attack the Congress workers.

Kuruppampady Police said a case will be registered against the protesters and also against those who attacked them.

Meanwhile, Perumbavoor MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly alleged that he was assaulted by activists of DYFI, a Leftist students' body, when he went to a hospital to admit a Congress worker injured in their assault.

Perumbavoor Police said a case has been registered in that incident too.

Congress workers have been protesting against the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues who are on a state-wide Nava Kerala Sadas yatra - an outreach programme by the Left government.

The opposition party has been alleging that the government is using the state apparatus, paid for by the taxpayers, for the Left party's political campaign. -- PTI