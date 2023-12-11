RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


CJI: J-K does NOT hold internal sovereignty
December 11, 2023  11:12
image
On whether Jammu and Kashmir retained an element of internal sovereignty after it acceded to India? CJI says, "We hold Jammu and Kashmir does not hold any internal sovereignty after accession to Union of India."

"By issuance of proclamation, the para 8 of instrument of accession ceases to exist. neither constitutional text states that Jammu and Kashmir had any internal sovereignty. the proclamation by Yuvraj Karan Singh in 1949 and the Constitution thereafter cements it. State of J&K became an integral part of India is evident from article 1 of the Constitution of India." 
