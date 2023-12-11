CJI: J-K does NOT hold internal sovereignty

CJI: J-K does NOT hold internal sovereigntyDecember 11, 2023 11:12
On whether Jammu and Kashmir retained an element of internal sovereignty after it acceded to India? CJI says, "We hold Jammu and Kashmir does not hold any internal sovereignty after accession to Union of India."
"By issuance of proclamation, the para 8 of instrument of accession ceases to exist. neither constitutional text states that Jammu and Kashmir had any internal sovereignty. the proclamation by Yuvraj Karan Singh in 1949 and the Constitution thereafter cements it. State of J&K became an integral part of India is evident from article 1 of the Constitution of India."
TOP STORIES
Abrogation of Article 370 valid, rules SC, calls for polls by Sep '24
The Supreme Court of India on Monday upheld the government's decision to abrogate Article 370, which bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and said steps should be taken to conduct elections in the assembly...