Chandrababu Naidu meets ailing KCR at Hyderabad hospital





KCR underwent a total left hip replacement surgery after he fell in his farmhouse in Erravalli on December 7.





The governor of Telangana, Tamilisai Soundararajan also expressed her wishes for the recovery of K.





Chandrasekhar Rao and enquired about his health.





"The Governor had a telephonic conversation with KT Rama Rao, former minister, and enquired about the recent surgery undergone by former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his post-surgery recovery. The governor expressed her sincere wishes for a swift recovery for K Chandrasekhar Rao," an official statement said.





A release by Rajbhavan's press secretary noted that the governor also inquired about the health condition of former CM K.Chandrasekhar Rao with T Harish Rao, former minister, who was present at Raj Bhavan for the pro-tem Speaker swearing-in ceremony earlier on December 9.





Meanwhile, Telangana deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka met former CM and BRS chief Chandrashekar Rao at Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad after his total left hip replacement surgery.





Earlier, Yashoda Hospital, where former CM is hospitalised has said that the latter has a left hip fracture and would require left hip replacement that may take 6-8 weeks to recover. -- ANI

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu visited Yashoda Hospital to enquire about the health of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekara Rao in Hyderabad.